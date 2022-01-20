The Weekender: Barnelopet, Movie Series and Sledding
ST. CLOUD -- Whether you're a fan of winter fun or want to find a warmer activity, we have what your looking forward in this week's central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take your family ice skating at St. Cloud State University, catch a movie at Marcus Theatres, hit the slopes at Powder Ridge, enjoy some winter activities at Riverside Park and then check out the 14th annual Barnelopet event. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Open SkateSt. Cloud
Take your family ice skating on the St. Cloud State University campus Thursday night. SCSU is holding an open skate night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Adults can skate for $5, kids $3 and kids who are under 5 can skate for free. There is even skate rentals available for $2. The Open Skate event runs from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Thursday, January 20th, 12:15 p.m.
- 2
Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
Get away from the chilling temperatures and take the family to see a movie. Marcus Parkwood Cinema's is holding their Kids Dream Family Film series again this weekend. This weeks feature film is Abominable. The film series is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and show times will vary. Tickets for the film series are just $3.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 21st
- Saturday, January 22nd
- Sunday, January 23rd
- 3
Fitzharris Slope StyleKimball
Calling all snowboard enthusiasts, you're invited to hit the slopes in Kimball for the Fitzharris Slope Style event this Saturday. All participants must have a lift ticket and for those who do not have a Season Pass you must pre-purchase their lift tickets ahead of time. The event will be broken down into age groups including:
- 12 & Under (free entry)
- 13 to 17 (free entry)
- 18 & Older ($10 entry fee, paid day of event)
Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. and the Slope Style Starts at 12:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, January 22nd, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Winter ChillSt. Cloud
Bundle up and enjoy free outdoor winter fun for the whole family at Riverside Park this weekend! St. Cloud Park and Recreation is offering several winter activities you can take advantage of include sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, prizes and much more. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. You're asked to bring your own winter activity equipment from home (snowshoes, skis, sleds, etc.); skis and snowshoes will be available for use, while supplies last. Introductory lessons and skis provided by Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club and Nordic Ski Club. The event is free to attend and runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 22nd, 1:00 p.m.
- 5
BarnelopetSt. CloudThe 14th Annual Sons of Norway Barneløpet will be held on Sunday at Riverside Park. Like past years, the Barneløpet will bring lots of laughter and smiles from the children... both young and old! On-site registration will be available starting at 11:30 a.m., but pre-registration is preferred. Youth “races” start at 1:00 p.m. with prizes to all participants! Cookies and hot chocolate will be served amid a festive atmosphere, complete with plenty of food, demonstrations and sampling of Norwegian treats, as well as the Viking Age Club from St. Paul. Free fun children’s cross country ski event is for ages 3 to 13.EVENT IS FREE!- Sunday, January 23rd, 1:00 p.m.