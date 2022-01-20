The Weekender: Barnelopet, Movie Series and Sledding

3

Calling all snowboard enthusiasts, you're invited to hit the slopes in Kimball for the Fitzharris Slope Style event this Saturday. All participants must have a lift ticket and for those who do not have a Season Pass you must pre-purchase their lift tickets ahead of time. The event will be broken down into age groups including:

12 & Under (free entry)

13 to 17 (free entry)

18 & Older ($10 entry fee, paid day of event)

Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. and the Slope Style Starts at 12:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register!

- Saturday, January 22nd, 10:00 a.m.