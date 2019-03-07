The Weekender: ACCORDO, Patsy Cline Tribute and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty to see and do right here in central Minnesota this weekend. Listen to the sounds of Patsy Cline at Pioneer Place, hear New York songwriter Christine Lavin at Bo Didley's, learn to make maple syrup at St. John's, hear the talented group ACCARDO at the Church of the Holy Spirit and find a new piece for your home decor at Junk Junktion. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Patsy Cline TributeSt. Cloud
Enjoy the sounds of Patsy Cline in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Colleen Raye and her country brand are paying tribute to the legendary singer at Pioneer Place Saturday night. Sing along as Raye takes you down a musical journey of soulful vocals. Tickets are just $28 and show time starts at 7:30 p.m.
EVENT CANCELLED!!
- Saturday, March 9th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Christine LavinSt. Cloud
A New York singer/songwriter is coming to St. Cloud for a night of folk music. Christine Lavin has recorded numerous solo albums and is known for her sense of humor, which comes through in her onstage performances. Tickets for the show are just $20 and the fun begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bo Didley's.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, March 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Maple Syrup 101Collegeville
You can learn how to make maple syrup with a great outdoor event this weekend. St. John's Outdoor University of holding a class this weekend on how to identify sugar maple trees, tap a tree, collect and cook the sap into a finished product. The event start at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning out at St. John's. The event is $10 for Outdoor U members and Avon Hills landowners and $20 for everyone else. Dress for the weather and get ready for a sweet treat.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, March 9th, 9:00 a.m.
- 4
ACCARDOSt. Cloud
A string ensemble composed of current and former string players of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Minnesota Orchestra will be in St. Cloud this weekend. Accordo have been performing since 2008 to consistently well-sold and enthusiastic audiences. The group is coming to the Church of the Holy Spirit for a 3:00 p.m. concert. Tickets for the show are $25.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Sunday, March 10th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Junk JunctionSt. Cloud
One persons junk can become your treasure this weekend in St. Cloud. Junk Junktion is back again this Friday through Saturday. This vintage market will be featuring all things repurposed, antique, rusty, shabby, industrial, retro, hand made and lots of amazing junk! The event takes place inside the River's Edge Convention Center. Early bird tickets are $10 in advance otherwise general admission is $5 with tickets at the door. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. Friday until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, March 8th, 9:00 a.m.