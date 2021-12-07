The Ultimate Christmas Gift for the State Fair Lover on Your List

If you have a super fan of the Minnesota State Fair that you are shopping for this holiday season, this gift idea will for sure be a winner. Get that state fair lover's name on one of the benches at the fair!

The Minnesota State Fair Foundation is the group in charge of these personalized benches. It is a nonprofit organization that preserves and improves the historic Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and supports State Fair agricultural, scientific and educational programs.

Now be warned, this is an expensive gift. To get a personalized 8-foot-long bench made it will cost $2,500, which is a contribution to the Fair Foundation. So it might be something you pool together with other people on. But how cool would it be to sit on ~*your own*~ bench at the fair snacking on your favorite food on a stick?! The deadline to have a bench placed in 2022 is June 1, 2022.

If you are looking for a similar option at a much lower price point, you can also have your giftee's name added to a brick at the fairgrounds. Recognition Bricks are just a $250 contribution and can feature family names, fair memories, logos, and much more. These bricks are located on the east side of the Grandstand in the brick plaza. Similar concept but much more budget-friendly. The deadline to have a brick placed in 2022 is July 1, 2022.

Get more information, and start making your mark on the Minnesota State Fair here.

