The Story of St. John’s Athletic Facilities

Guild Hall or Rat Hall as it's also known, was built in 1901 and served as the main gymnasium on the St. John's University campus for many years until 1972. To help tell the story of St. John's buildings I was joined by St. John's/St. Ben's Archivist Peggy Roske. St. John's University archives says the gym became the site for handball, basketball, indoor baseball, tennis and other games. There were two bowling alleys in the basement and the second floor contained a billiard room. In 1937, the gymnasium was moved from its original location (between the Science Hall and the Quadrangle Building) to 150 feet west. Guild Hall is named after the Saint John’s Workers Guild. It is currently houses the offices of the student newspaper, The Record,the Collegeville U.S. Post Office, and the Military Science Department (Army ROTC.) St. John's Prep also plays basketball in the facility.

Warner Palestra (photo courtesy of SJU Archives)

The Warner Palestra opened in 1973 and become the primary home for athletics on the St. John's University campus. Roske says the building was named in honor of doners Lee and Rose Warner. He was President of the McGill Warner Company and also served for a time as the President of the Minnesota State Fair. Jim Smith court inside the Warner Palestra is named after longtime St. John's basketball coach, Jim Smith.

Sexton Commons (photo courtesy of SJU Archives)

Sexton Commons was built as a Student Center in 1992. It was named in honor of donor and St. John's 1955 graduate Bill Sexton. Roske says Sexton was a standout athlete at St. John's especially in Basketball.

McNeely Spectrum (photo courtesy of SJU Archives)

The McNeely Spectrum is the field house attached to the Warner Palestra on the St. John's campus. It was built in 1997. It is named in honor of donor Donald McNeely, who was a longtime benefactor and former Regent from St. John's.

The iconic St. John's football stadium, Clemens Stadium is named in honor of donors Bill and Virginia Clemens. Bill was the President of Banker Systems. Gagliardi Field and Seasonal Dome is named for legendary St. John's football coach John Gagliardi. It opened in 2016. Haws Field was named for longtime St. John's soccer coach Pat Haws. It was completed in 2013.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Peggy Roske, it is available below.