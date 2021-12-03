The St. Cloud Jolly Trolley Food Drive Is Underway – Here’s How You Can Help
WHAT IS THE JOLLY TROLLEY FOOD DRIVE ALL ABOUT?
The Jolly Trolley Food Drive by Metro Bus is back and hoping to help those people in Central Minnesota who really need our help through this holiday season. The Jolly Trolley Food Drive started back in 2011 and has collected almost 19 tons of food and over $23,500 in cash donations, including 6,440 pounds of groceries and $2580 in donations last year.
MAKE IT EASY...AND DONATE BY CLICKING HERE
This year the Jolly Trolley is asking those who can donate to do so online by clicking HERE now, or you can drop off non-perishable food items and monetary donations at the Metro Bus Transit Center, Mobility Training Center or Operations Center, Townsquare Media offices, or at Royal Tire locations on Highway 10 and Roosevelt Road by December 12th.
WHERE DO YOUR DONATIONS GO?
Your cash and non-perishable food donations go to area food shelves, including The St. Cloud Area Salvation Army, Catholic Charities Emergency Services, and the Promis Neighborhood of Central MN.
WHY CASH DONATIONS GO A LONG WAY
If you don't have the ability to give cash but have a few extra boxes or cans of food in your pantry that you can donate, you have no idea how much your donation is needed. Big or small, if we all do what we can, it will make a big difference overall. If you are able to give a cash donation, the food shelves are able to purchase 5 times the amount of food with each dollar as retail customers. Food shelves are also able to purchase items for specific needs, and for those items that they may be short on. All monetary donations that are made in December are matched through the 21st Annual Charity Challenge up to $100,000 provided by the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.