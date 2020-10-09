The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten On The Outlook For College Hockey [PODCAST]

The Big Ten recently announced its plan to begin their season in mid-November, but other college hockey conferences have no concrete plan in place to get underway.

What issues are the leagues trying to get settled before making a decision on how to proceed? What might a season even look like when it does start?

Mick Hatten from TheRinkLive.com joined WJON to discuss what the holdup is with the NCHC, the Poehling brothers being signed to the AHL's Ontario Reign, the Big Ten making the first announcement to return and Hatten's new "Husky Hockey Insider" podcast.