DR. WHO?

This might look like a costume from a Dr. Who episode, but it's a very important tool in protecting and working with raptors at The Raptor Center in Minnesota.

HEALING SERVICES

At the time of this report, there had been approximately 75 baby raptors, owls, osprey or hawks, that were in need of healing services so that they could be returned back into the wild once they are completely healed and ready to go.

But to be able to set them free, they need to remain wild animals, so they created this costume and typically perform procedures in the dark and feed the animals with this suit on so the birds don't get acclimated to humans.

HEAL AND RELEASE

This baby Barred Owl came into the center with a beak fracture and it is now healed up and ready to be released back into the wild. The staff are placing an identification band on the owl, (pictured above) and releasing it to a foster owl family in Bloomington.

MAKE A DONATION

There is an ongoing support page if you would like to make a donation to help The Raptor Center continue its care of these amazing birds. You can learn more by clicking HERE now.

