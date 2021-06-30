The New Standards Headline Paramount’s Autumn Moon Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD -- The popular jazz trio, The New Standards will be this year's headliner for the Paramount's Annual Autumn Moon fundraiser.

The group started in 2005 as an off-shoot project between Minneapolis based musicians and friends and has grown into a globe-spanning adventure, filling theaters and clubs around the world.

The New Standards are scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24th. This year also marks the 100th Anniversary of the Paramount Theatre.

The annual fundraiser supports the organization's mission to provide opportunities for artistic production, creative exploration and enjoyment of the arts. Proceeds raised from the event will go into a variety of Paramount Theatre programs.

Tickets for the concert are $85 and can be found at the Paramount Theatre website or by calling the box office at 320-259-5463.