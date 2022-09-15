The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door.

The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music. In addition, there will be entertainment provided by 'Deer Camp The Musical.'

Local craft breweries will be on hand for sampling and there is a $150 prize for the winner of the cornhole tournament, while second place takes home $100 and third wins $50.

There is also a Flannel Fest event set for Pantown Brewing later in October, so there are a couple of chances next month to put on some flannel, sample some beer and have some fun!