The Latest from CentraCare on Covid-19 [PODCAST]

I talked with Dr. George Morris from CentraCare on WJON today. He explained that Minnesota is doing well with social distancing which is helping to decrease the spread of this virus. As of 8 a.m. today Stearns County has 5 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Benton County has 1 and Sherburne County has 1. Listen to our conversation below.

Dr. Morris says it's safe to assume that we have more unconfirmed cases of Covid-19 in this area but many either haven't been tested or don't rise to the level of dangerous based on their symptoms.

Dr. Morris says St. Cloud Hospital has enough beds/rooms but he is concerned about the amount of ventilators that they have available. They are still working on securing more space for patients if needed. Morris says St. Cloud could be asked to help out other areas of the state and they are prepared to do that.