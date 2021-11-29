The Hideaway Bar Hosting Annual Candy Cane Parade in Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- Christmas is coming early in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is hosting the annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday.

The fun kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with a fire pit, marshmallow and hot dog roasting, hot chocolate, and crafts. Kids can drop off their letters and take pictures with Santa until 3:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

This year there is a kids float decorating contest that will be judged at 4:45 p.m. First place wins $100, second place $50, and third place $25.

You can make non-perishable food item donations to the ROCORI Area Food Shelf and stocking stuffer donations for VA patients at the event as well.

The parade gets underway at 5:00 p.m. and live music by BLT will follow at 8:00 p.m.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.