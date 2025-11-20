UNDATED (WJON News) -- The roadways might be a little less congested next weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gas Buddy says fewer Americans are planning to hit the road for the holiday, even as gas prices remain near the lowest holiday level since the pandemic. Gas Buddy's 2025 Thanksgiving Travel Survey shows that 60 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip, a sharp decrease from 72 percent last year.

Among the people who are traveling, 56 percent will cross at least one state line, 66 percent expect to drive more than 100 miles, and most plan to leave early to mid-morning on Wednesday, November 26th.

Gas Buddy forecasts a national average price of gas of $3.02 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, matching last year.

The National Weather Service says a cold snap still looks likely in time for Thanksgiving, continuing into early December.

