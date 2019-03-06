ST. CLOUD -- Over three pounds of meth, heroin, over $10,000 and several guns were found after a two-month long investigation into meth sales in central Minnesota by the Violent Offender Task Force.

Authorities say the investigation started in January. Officers learned two Texans, 68-year-old Luisa Placencia and 58-year-old Armondo Gonzales were allegedly bringing methamphetamine into Minnesota, and distributing it with the help of locals.

On Sunday, officers learned two of the locals helping Gonzales and Placencia were driving into St. Cloud from Minneapolis with guns and drugs. Police tried to stop Justin Larson and David Cantillo , both 33-years-old, both from St. Cloud. The two allegedly led police on a short chase, however, officers broke it off due to safety concerns. The two were eventually stopped in Benton County. Over 100 grams of meth was found after it was thrown from the car.

On Tuesday, the task force found Gonzales and Placencia at a hotel in St. Cloud. They, along with 26-year-old Mitchell Vipond of Alexandria were found at the hotel. Officers found $11,000, 3.36 pounds of meth, heroin and four guns. Two other searches in St. Cloud and Albany found another handgun and two rifles.

Cantillo is in jail on charges of fleeing police and 1st-degree drug possession. Larson is in jail on an outstanding warrant, 1st and 5th-degree drug possession and fleeing police.

Gonzalez was booked for 1st-degree drug sales, 1st-degree possession, an outstanding warrant and gun charges. Placencia was booked for 1st-degree possession and drug charges. Vipod was booked for 1st-degree drug sales, 1st-degree possession and firearm charges.

All arrested as part of this investigation were brought to Stearns County Jail.