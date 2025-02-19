Testing of Raw Milk for Bird Flu Begins Next Week in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Starting next week, the state of Minnesota will begin testing raw cow milk for highly pathogenic avian influenza in compliance with U-S-D-A regulations.

Since last year, a total of nine cases of bird flu have been reported in cows across Minnesota.

State health officials remind everyone to avoid drinking raw milk and consuming dairy products made from raw milk.

There is no concern about milk sold in grocery stores, as it gets pasteurized.