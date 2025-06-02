Terry L. Schmidt, 78, St. Cloud

December 9, 1946 - May 30, 2025

Memorial Services will be Friday, June 6, 2025 at 6 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will take place from 5-8 PM prior and following the service Friday at the funeral home.

Terry Lee Schmidt entered into eternal life on May 30, 2025. He was born December 9, 1946 to Leon and Grace Schmidt of St. Cloud MN. Terry attended Tech High School in St. Cloud and graduated in 1965. He enlisted in the Marines in 1966 and trained at Camp Pendelton, California. He was sent to Vietnam and served in the 5th Marine Division as a Motor Vehicle operator for two years from 1966-1968. He then returned home and served in the reserves.

Terry was a natural born salesman and had the “gift of gab”. He worked in a variety of sales jobs and in later years drove school bus. Terry’s favorite activity was camping during the summer with his wife Jann and the dogs. Terry was also the proud owner of a “Cuda” which he restored with the help of a good friend.

Terry is survived by his son Troy Schmidt and his wife Cindy; grandchildren, Christopher, Luke, and Brianna Schmidt; his wife Jann (Graue) Schmidt, and; his sisters Twyla Ethen, April Tidd, and Annette Stang.

He was preceded in death by his father Leon Schmidt; mother Grace Schmidt; and grandmother Theresa Mehr.

Memorials to the Wounded Warrior project preferred in lieu of flowers.