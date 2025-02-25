Terry Kotsmith, 83, Foley

October 6, 1941 - February 24, 2025

attachment-Terry Kotsmithj loading...

Terry Kotsmith, age 83 of Foley passed away at his home surrounded by his family on February 24, 2025. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 28, 2025 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday at St. John's Catholic Church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Terrence Joseph Kotsmith was born October 6, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Gladys (Bauerly) Kotsmith. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1959. He attended Dunwoody Institute obtaining his degree in construction management and carpentry. He co-owned and operated the Foley Lumber Company with his brother, Bill for over 40 years. He was a past member of the Foley Fire Department; the Foley Jaycee's; past school board member for the Foley Area School and St. John's Area School; Foley Knights of Columbus; Life member of the NRA and Foley Fun Days Grand Marshal. Terry had many hobbies and enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking; music and dancing, trapshooting and traveling with Sharon and their many friends. Terry obtained his pilot's license and flew for several years. Mostly, Terry enjoyed his family and spending many days at the lake. He was a life member of St. John's Catholic Church where he served as usher for many years. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, Foley and children: Lisa (Curt) Sellman, Andover; Randy (Karen), Foley; Nicole (Marc) Mumm, Foley, 8 grandchildren: Mitchell (Kendra) Sellman, Kyle (Taylor) Sellman, Nicholas (Rachel) Kotsmith, Alysa (Nathaniel) Jimenez, Katelynn (Chad) Mueller, Alexandra (Noah) Seberg, Grant (Brianna) Mumm and Brock Mumm as well as 12 great grandchildren and his brother and sisters: Bill, Oak Park; Sally Borgert, Sauk Rapids; Kaylee (Jim) Auers, Cross Lake and Ginger (Buzz) Weisser of Blaine. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sheila Garceau and Mary Jane Grow.