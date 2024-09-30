Terrence E. “Terry” Denne, 66, Waite Park

February 17, 1958 – September 24, 2024

Terry Denne, age 66 of Waite Park left this world unexpectedly on September 24, 2024.

His friendly nature and quiet smile will be sadly missed by many. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2024 from 2-6 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. A gathering of friends and family will be held afterward at HR Pesty’s in Waite Park.

Terry had varied interests: pheasant hunting, gardening, traveling, reading, Twins and Vikings games, a little time at a casino, and a cold beer with friends. He was employed with Electrolux in St. Cloud for 39 years. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his wife, his daughter, son, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Denne; daughter Brandy (Chris) Goebel; grandchildren Koby, Kase, and Kuper Goebel; siblings Ruth (Jim) Larson, Stan Denne, Darlene (Dennis) Meyers, Ken Denne, Judy Raddatz, and Herb Denne; motherin-law Jean Reichel; sisters-in-law Laurie Vogel, Mary (Todd) Ihli, Mary Tichy; and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his son Garret; parents Emil and Alvina Denne; sister Nancy Kiffmeyer; sisters-in-law Sandy, Vickie, and Maurice Denne; brothers-in-law Art Kiffmeyer, Russell Raddatz, and Jeff Tichy; fathers-in-law Harvey Reichel and Richard Tichy.