Terrel “Terri” A. Durant, 75, St. Cloud

January 25, 1945 - August 29, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Terrel “Terri” Durant, age 75, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, August 29. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and resume after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Terri was born in Moorhead to Terry and Dorothy (Skauge) Johnson. She married Roger Durant on August 30, 1968 in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Terri provided daycare in her home for over 40 years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Terri loved square dancing, Karaoke, shopping and garage sales. She enjoyed the attention of her dog Bailey but her passion was her grandchildren, who she also had the pleasure of providing daycare.

Terri is survived by her husband Roger; children, Dan (Sandy) of Rice, Amy Durant of Sauk Rapids, Aaron (Tiffanny) of Avon, and Amanda (Ray) Ramsey of Annandale; grandchildren, Jared & Derek Durant, Carter, Aiden, and Kylie Ramsey, Brady and Preston Durant; sister, Maren Howard of Hillsboro, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kym and her mother and father in Law Armella & Alvin Durant.

Terri’s family would like to send a special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, and the Coborn’s Cancer Center.