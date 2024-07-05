Terrance “Terry” L. Collins, 67, St. Cloud

June 26, 1957 - July 4, 2024

Memorial services will be 2 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota for Terrance Lee Collins who entered his heavenly home on July 4, 2024 after a brave battle with cancer. Burial will be at a later date at Lamberton City Cemetery.

Terry was born on June 26, 1957 to William & Joan Collins in St. Paul, Minnesota. He grew up in various foster homes in Minnesota and eventually Huron, South Dakota. It was there he attended Dakota Bible College where he met his bride, Lynn Sorenson. They were married on August 26, 1984.

After settling down in St. Cloud, they were blessed with four sons. Terry worked a variety of jobs throughout his life. In the early years, he did roofing and construction, was a shipping supervisor at Fingerhut and later worked for Cash Wise. He enjoyed running, lawn care, watching sports, listening to many genres of music, and reading. Most of all, he enjoyed having a “forever” family.

Terry is survived by his wife Lynn; sons, Eliah of St. Cloud, Micah (Allie) of Roseville, Jared of St. Cloud and Gage of St. Cloud; one granddaughter, Kaydence of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law, Margaret Collins; nieces, Meghan and Melissa; nephews, Lance and Anthony.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and Pat, the only biological brother he was able to find.