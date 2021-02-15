Terrance Heisick, 72, Big Lake

October 27, 1948 - February 12, 2021

Due to Covid-19 there will be a service for immediate family only for Terrance Heisick age 72 who passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home in Big Lake. A remembrance burial service will be in the spring at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Terry was born October 27, 1948 in St. Cloud to Richard M. & Rita A. (Kuefler) Heisick. He married Nancy Schwamm on August 19, 1972 in Austin, MN. Terry worked as a security guard at X-Cell Energy Plant in Monticello for many years.

Survivors include his wife Nancy and companion cat Dude. He is also survived by brothers, Kelly (Shannon), Dan (Mary), Rick, Tim (Jana) and his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews as well.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Randy.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation of the support provided by the 911 team.