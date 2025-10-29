January 7, 1954 — October 26, 2025

Theresa “Teri” Katherine Kroll, 71, a resident of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 26, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 4, at First United Church in Little Falls with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 P.M. on Monday, November 3, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, and again on Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service at the church.

Theresa “Teri” Katherine Shirek was born on January 7, 1954, in Minneapolis, MN, to Henry and Georgia (Sirek) Shirek. She grew up in Minneapolis with her three siblings: Kenneth, Joanne, and John. Teri graduated from DeLaSalle High School with the class of 1972. After high school, she attended St. Cloud State University, where she earned her degree in Special Education.

Teri was united in marriage to Duane Kroll on August 13, 1977. The couple had two children together, Jacob and Andrea, who were the light of her life. She began her teaching career in Big Fork, MN, in 1976. In 1980, she moved to Little Falls, where she taught in the Special Education department at Lincoln Elementary and Little Falls Community High School until her retirement in 2011.

Teri was a devoted educator, dedicating 35 years to the profession she loved. After retiring, she volunteered in the community and served as a mentor at Lincoln Elementary and Mary of Lourdes Schools.

Teri loved her family immensely, especially her grandchildren—Elaina, Tanner, and Sam—who were her world! She enjoyed reading, gardening, hosting family and friends, and spending time with her beloved “Book Club” girls. Her warmth, humor, and kindness touched everyone who knew her, and her love for life will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: son Jake (Carmelita) Kroll of Little Falls; daughter Andrea (Ben) Swenson of Cold Spring, MN; grandchildren Elaina Kroll, Tanner Kroll, and Sam Swenson; siblings John (Sandy) Shirek of Hackensack, MN, and Joanne (Jose) Trujillo of Mesa, AZ; and many close friends and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Georgia Shirek, and her brother, Kenneth Shirek.