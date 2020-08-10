Teresa M. Puhalla, 62, Rockville

April 27, 1958 - August 7, 2020

Friends and family may gather from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for Teresa M. Puhalla, age 62, who died Friday at her home.

Teresa Puhalla was born in St. Paul, MN to Laurence and Delores (Puhalla) Metcalf on April 27, 1958. Teresa loved her family, doing crossword puzzles and reading.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Schmidt, Preston Schmidt, and Christine Schmidt; siblings, Marie Breuer, Gary Metcalf, Celeste Hogetbedt, Debbie Pringle, Julia Hendel; grandchildren, Allante, Jerad, Aveon, Steffen, Natia, Kyah, Elajia, Marqes, Jesse, Tiana; great grandchildren, Osiris, Annastasia, Chaske, and Journey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William Metcalf, and Rebecca Metcalf.