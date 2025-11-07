SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Three members of the Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA program stopped by the WJON studio to talk about a special awareness project they are working on.

Get our free mobile app

Zoey Spiczka, Benjamin Kirchner, and Greta Widman have teamed up on a project management assignment, with a goal of raising awareness for their chosen topic. At the suggestion of their DECA leader, they are learning about and spreading the message of the work being done by Terebinth Refuge. The students say they weren't aware of the organization when they started, but learned a lot by attending Terebinth Refuge's annual Rise breakfast.

Spiczka says the number of women being trafficked in Minnesota is staggering.

Total human trafficking victims, between 2019 and 2023, there were 818 known victims in Minnesota, which, when you think about it, that's a crazy number. So, it's really important that we shine a light on what's happening.

The students need to write a 20-page report on their project and then present it at the state DECA competition in early March. They are hoping to earn a trip to the national competition.

They say that if you want more information about the work Terebinth Refuge is doing in our community, you can check out their website.

DECA is a program that prepares students for future business opportunities.