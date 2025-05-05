Teenager Rescued After Falling From Moving Boat
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Teen was rescued after falling out of a moving boat.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday at about 2:00 p.m. on Lake Miltona.
A 15-year-old boy fell out of the boat as he was accelerating. The boy was not wearing a life vest.
A person on a pontoon rescued the boy and brought him to the public access, where he was treated and released to his parents.
A dock and lift company was able to stop the boat during the rescue.
