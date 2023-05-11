Teenager Hurt in Crash in New London

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in New London.

The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 153rd Avenue and Highway 23.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other 16-year-old in that car were not hurt.

The 99-year-old driver of the other car was also not hurt.

