Teenager Hurt in Crash in New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in New London.
The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 153rd Avenue and Highway 23.
A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other 16-year-old in that car were not hurt.
The 99-year-old driver of the other car was also not hurt.
