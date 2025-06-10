Teenager Hurt in Wright County Crash Tuesday Morning

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Highway 55 in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 24-year-old Garret McClellan of Maple Lake was westbound on Highway 55 while an SUV driven by a 16-year-old boy was eastbound.

The patrol says the two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes.

A passenger in the teen's vehicle, 16-year-old Aangel Kingbird of Buffalo, was sent to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old driver and McClellan were not hurt.

