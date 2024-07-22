1 Teen Killed, 1 Teen Hurt While Walking on Highway

COLERAINE (WJON News) -- One teenager was struck and killed and another teenager was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a major highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 169 in Itasca County in Coleraine.

Troopers say a car was traveling south in the left lane when it struck two pedestrians.

Fourteen-year-old Dakota Jones died. Thirteen-year-old Aubrey Martin was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Matthew Trombeck of Marble was not hurt. His 21-year-old passenger also was not hurt.

