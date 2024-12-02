Teenage Driver Killed in Todd County Crash

Teenage Driver Killed in Todd County Crash

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 71 in Little Sauk Township.

A 16-year-old boy from Browerville was traveling north when his car went off the road and struck a tree.

His name has not been released yet.

