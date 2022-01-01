Teen Killed in New Year’s Eve Shooting in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A 15-year-old boy died and another teen was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis on New Year's Eve.

Minneapolis police responded at 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting with one person down and another wounded.

Officers found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The second boy, a 16-year-old, arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two were walking when gunfire came from a vehicle. No one has been arrested.

It was the 97th homicide in Minneapolis for 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1995.