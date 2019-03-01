Teen Hurt in Rear-End Crash in Stearns County

BELGRADE -- A Belgrade teen was hurt in a crash on Friday morning. The incident happened on Highway 71 at Colfax Road just after 11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving on Highway 71 when it was rear-ended by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Kori Denhartog of Belgrade, was taken to Paynesville - Belgrade Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Steven Spanier of Belgrade, was not hurt.