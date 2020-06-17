Teen Charged With Assault After Shooting Officer in the Hand

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud teenager has been charged with shooting a police officer early Monday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Sumaree Boose was charged in Stearns County District Court with 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force against a police officer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were made aware of a Facbeook Live video showing Boose and another person dancing, making gestures and repeatedly showing what appeared to be a handgun in Boose's pocket. Boose does not have a permit to carry.

At around midnight, officers made contact with Boose near the area of Go For It Gas, at which time he fled the scene on foot through a nearby neighborhood.

Records show officers caught up with him and attempted to take him into custody. When he did not comply, an officer fired his taser, which triggered the tasers video.

According to the video, a struggle ensued and Boose was holding a handgun. Moments later a shot was fired, and a bullet struck the officers right hand.

Records show Boose also received an injury to his chin from either the gunshot or struggle.

Officers were able to arrest Boose, who along with the officer that was shot, was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the investigation remains active and ongoing.