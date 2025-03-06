Ted Dingmann, 77, Foley

June 29, 1947 - March 5, 2025

Ted Dingmann, age 77 of Foley passed away March 5, 2025 at his home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March, 15 2025 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial with full military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025 at St. John's Catholic Church and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Theodore Earl Dingmann was born June 29, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Claude and (Marcella) Dingmann Sr. He graduated from Tech High School, class of 1965. He enlisted in The US Army and served honorably in the Vietnam War from 1966-1967 in the 10th Cavalry, 4th Infantry armored tank division. He worked as a police officer for the Foley Police Department for 32 years, 28 years as Police Chief, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Foley Fire Department for 30 years, serving as Fire Chief for 10 years. Ted also worked as a Bailiff for the Benton County Sheriff's Department for 14 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at his cabin, Moose Ridge, in Orr, Minnesota. He could be seen most days at Brenny Oil Company having a cup of coffee and visiting with friends. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. Ted leaves behind a life of service to his country and community. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, Foley and children: Annette (Jeff) Vassar, Cheyenne, WY.; Scott (Deanna), Foley; Jeff (Tiffaney), Buckman; Jay (Amy), Foley, brother, Claude Jr. (Thressa); Teresa Dingmann; Susan Spier; MaryJo (Peter) Forrest, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Mariah Vassar and a sister, Linda Dingmann.