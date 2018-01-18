Tech’s Austin Brenner Ready for One More State Tourney Run

ST. CLOUD -- The winningest wrestler in the history of St. Cloud Tech high school is getting ready for his last run at a state championship. Senior Austin Brenner has 185 wins -- as of Thursday -- but one thing he doesn't have is a state title.

No matter what happens during the postseason, it has been a great career for Brenner. But, he says he definitely wants to end on a high note.

I've set some goals for myself -- weekly and monthly -- just step by step. Hopefully achieving those will end up me being a state champ.

Brenner finished third in the state last year, second the year before that, and fourth and fifth the two years before that.

Brenner says staying healthy has helped him a lot.

I wrestle quite a bit in the offseason -- freestyle and stuff. It's been a lot of hard work. Also, I've been blessed to stay injury free, which has been a big part of it.

Brenner says wrestling has been a big part of his life from a very young age.

It helps when you're that young to go out there and have success. In kindergarten, a couple of my buddies and I went out for the sport and that's when it all started.

He's currently ranked third in the state this year in the 160-pound weight class. His record this year is 21 and 3 as of Thursday.

Brenner will be moving on to Division I North Dakota State University in Fargo next year.