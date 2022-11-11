Tech Swimmers Do Well at Section 5A Prelims

The Section 5A preliminary girls swimming meet took place Thursday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The diving preliminary competition will happen tonight starting at 5 p.m.

Tech swimmers who qualified for the finals.

200FR: Maggie Cole (4th) Maren Nelson (14th)

200IM: Aliina Gustin (3rd) Avery Doom (6th)

50FR: Kierstyn Nelson (2nd) Addy Stine (8th) Sydney Gustin (9th) Paige Roche (13th)

100FL: Kierstyn Nelson(1st) Anja Gustin (11th)

100FR: Katelyn Siers (4th) Aliina Gustin (6th) Addy Stine (8th) Paige Roche (9th)

500FR: Maggie Cole (3rd) Maren Nelson (13th)

100BK: Katelyn Siers (1st)

100BR: Avery Doom (1st) Sydney Gustin (7th) Anja Gustin (15th)

Relays: all 3 relays will swim in Finals!

The section final competition starts at noon Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Top 2 swim finishers in each event (or make time cut) advance on to STATE next week at U of M. Top 4 dive finishers advance on to STATE next week at U of M.