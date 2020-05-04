Tech Names New Principal, District 742 Lists More Staff Changes

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 has announced several staff changes for the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Willie Jett says former South Junior High principal Jason Harris will serve as the interim principal of Tech High School. He replaces Charlie Eisenreich who will take on a special role as he transitions into retirement.

Former South Assistant Principal Joel Heitkamp will become the Interim Principal at South. He has spent the last three yeas as Administrative Intern and Assistant Principal at the school.

Former Talahi Assistant Principal Andrea Laning will serve the same role at South.

Apollo's current Interim Assistant Principal Justin Skaalerud will officially serve as the schools assistant principal next year. McKinley Area Learning Center Interim Assistant Principal Richard Chakolis will also have his interim tag removed for next fall.

Finally Beth Watkins will serve as Director of Special Education Curriculum and Instruction.