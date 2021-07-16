Tech Boys Basketball Coach Steps Down

ST. CLOUD -- The Tech Tigers boys basketball team will be looking for a new coach.

Christian Pekarek announced Thursday he is moving out of St. Cloud to pursue new opportunities and is stepping down as head coach.

Get our free mobile app

A new coach for the Tech boys basketball coach has not been announced. This will be the teams third head coach in three season.

Pekarek took over for Mike Trewick, who stepped in halfway through the 2018-2019 season in place of Brent Petermeier. Petermeier's tenure ended abruptly mid-season that year for unknown reasons.