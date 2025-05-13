Taste The History At Central Minnesota’s Charming Eateries

It is restaurant week. There are plenty of great small town restaurants in Central Minnesota. Here are some examples:

Charlie's Cafe - Freeport

“Charlie Heidgerken bought the café from his brother Dennis on June 1, 1962. It was called the Freeport Café. Charlie’s wife Shirley worked there since November 1958. They changed the name to Charlie's Cafe in 1963. Current owners Isaac and Cassie Herkenhoff have owned Charlie's Cafe in Freeport since 2021. Charlie's is known for caramel rolls. They are open Monday-Wednesday from 7:30am-3pm, Thursday and Friday 7:30am-8pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6am-8pm. Charlie's also has catering, and a banquet room for meetings and events.

Jack and Jim's - Duelm

The history of Jack and Jim's restaurant in Duelm goes back to 1936 when Jim Chmielewski's parents Jack and Marion came to Duelm from Clear Lake and opened a bar there called the Silver Pheasant. Jim says he and his Dad, Jack were in business together for a couple of years with the place known as Jack and Jim's. Jim says he and his wife, Sue bought the bar from his parents and decided to keep the name Jack and Jim's and it still is today. Jim and Sue owned and operated Jack and Jim's for 42 years before selling to their sons Orson and Justin. Jack and Jim's in the early days was more of bar but has since become about 80% food and often hosts wedding receptions in their event center. Jack and Jim's is known for their extensive salad bar. Jack and Jim's is open at 9am Monday-Friday and at 8am Saturday-Sunday.

Jordie's Trailside Cafe - Bowlus

Jordie's Trailside Cafe owner Jordie Stay has lived in Bowlus since 1990. She bought the "Longtime Saloon" and operated that until 2007. When the Soo Line bike trail opened in 2007 Jordie and her daughter Sonja partnered to open Jordie's Trailside Cafe a year later in 2008. The building Jordie's Trailside Cafe is in was built in 1907. Jordie's is known for its extensive menu. Their spring/summer hours are Monday-Wednesday 8am-3pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-8pm and Sunday 8am-7pm. Their summer hours are in effect from May 1 - October 31. Winter hours are the following; closed Monday-Wednesday, Thursday-Saturday 8am-8pm and Sunday 8am-3pm.

Pearl Lake Lodge - Marty

Pearl Lake lodge is owned by Chet and Jessica Wessling. Jessica and her husband, Chet bought the Pearl Lake Lodge from Tom "Rudy" and Holly Reuther in 2021. Pearl Lake Lodge is located in Marty and is known for It's Bologna Days which takes place Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pearl Lake Lodge is open from 4pm-1am Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11am-1am Wednesdays, and Friday-Sunday.

Old Creamery Cafe - Rice

The Old Creamery Cafe features a full salad bar, a breakfast buffet, and American comfort food. They also have outdoor seating for the summer. They are open Tuesday-Thursday 7am-3pm, Friday and Saturday from 7am-8pm and Sunday 8am-3pm. They are closed on Mondays.

Trobec's Bar and Grill - St. Stephen

Trobec's Bar and Grill is known for their Chicken Dinner, which will be held this year on June 6. Trobec's also offers all-you-can eat options and happy hour. They are open Monday-Friday 11am-1pm, Saturday 11am-1am and Sunday 11am-10pm.

Red Goat - Watkins

Located in downtown Watkins the Red Goat features an extensive outdoor and indoor seating area. They are open 6 days a week (Tuesday - Sunday) featuring daily drink and food specials. Kitchen hours are from 9am-11pm. The Red Goat offers live music Sundays.

Keek's - Watkins

Keek's is known for made from scratch American fare such as pizza, chicken fingers, and burgers served in a comfy, family-run spot. Keek's now has specialty coffee. Coffeehouse hours are from 8am-11am Saturday and Sunday. Restaurant hours are from 11am-8pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-9pm Friday-Saturday.

Trapper's Pub and Grub - Farming

Trapper's features comfort food which includes burgers, pizza and fish. Trapper's includes daily dinner specials and happy hour from 4-6pm. Trapper's is open 11am-11pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-1am Friday-Saturday and 4-10pm Sundays.