Target’s ‘Seasonal Price Match’ Can Put Money Back In Your Pocket

My wife was scanning Target's Cyber Monday deals when she noticed a few things she had bought this month were going on sale at drastically different prices. A pair of snow pants went from $45 to $15... a video game from $50 to $25, etc.

After a few minutes on the phone with Target's Customer Service department, the money was refunded back onto her Target Red Card. This is because of Target's 'Seasonal Price Match' policy, which allows customers to be refunded the difference in price on items bought between October 6th, 2022 and December 24th, 2022.

Target:

Shop early, shop with confidence this holiday season. Starting October 6, 2022, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2022, you can request a price match. Proof of purchase is required for price adjustments.

My wife went through her Target app to check on ALL of her purchases since October 6th and ended up getting over one hundred dollars credited back to her account. She said it took about a half an hour of work between checking the prices and calling customer service.

For any online purchase, customers have the option of calling or using the 'chat' feature on the app. For in-store purchases you will have to physically visit the Target store itself.

Go ahead and open up that Target app. Click on "Your Orders" and then click the item itself to see the current price. If it's lower, take the time to get your money back!

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022