Target to Add Apple Shopping Destination to Monticello Store

MONTICELLO -- The Target store in Monticello is one of just 17 stores in the country that will be getting a new Apple shopping experience section.

The retailer says it will double Apple's footprint in select stores within the next month. Additional locations are scheduled to roll out by the end of this fall.

The space will include more trained Target Tech Consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple.

The new initiative with Apple comes after other partnerships with brands like Disney, Ulta Beauty, and most recently Levi Strauss & Co.

