Collegeville Orchards in St. Joseph is hosting their annual Fall Festival this weekend, October 5th and 6th. The event will be taking place from 10 am to 6 pm each day.

Fall Festival activities will be happening for all ages including pumpkin painting,

petting zoo, cider press demonstrations, live music, pick-your-own pumpkin patch, face painting, and tractor wagon rides through the orchard. In addition to all the fun activities this is a great opportunity to see some of the best fall colors in the area.

There will also be a Country Store with items for sale like apples, jams and jellies, maple syrup, honey, cider, baking mixes, locally grown fall produce, and more.

Collegeville Orchards is located at 15517 Fruit Farm Rd, Saint Joseph. Stay up to date with the event on Facebook.