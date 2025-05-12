Tanner’s Team Foundation Surpasses $1 Million In Grants Awarded

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A local nonprofit has reached a major milestone.

Tanner's Team Foundation, based in Sauk Rapids, has announced that they have surpassed the $1 million mark in grants awarded to central Minnesota families.

They support families of children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses by making direct payments for family expenses, including mortgage payments, car payments, utility payments, and more.

Tanner's Team coverage area spans 45 counties in Minnesota. Families can apply for help once a year.

Co-founders John and Cindy Fuls say,

When we started Tanner’s Team Foundation in 2011, we never dreamed what kind of milestone we would reach or the pride and joy we would have to positively impact so many families, many of whom we keep in contact with post providing financial support. All because of a redheaded 11 year old boy, our son, we have been able to keep Tanner’s legacy alive while bringing awareness to childhood life threatening illness throughout the state

Tanner's Team raises money with events like a 5K/1K, the annual Birthday Bash in March, Ride for a Reason in the fall, a Disc Golf Tournament, Holiday online concerts, Thanks Giving, Dancing With Our Stars, meat raffles, and more.

The nonprofit is a 100 percent volunteer 16-member board with no paid staff.

Tanner’s Team Foundation was created to carry on the legacy inspired by Tanner, a boy who taught us how to live, laugh and listen. Tanner was diagnosed at age 11 with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a form of pre-leukemia, and unfortunately passed away on November 27, 2010.

