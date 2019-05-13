Tammy A. Meyer, 61 Big Lake

December 27, 1957 - May 10, 2019

Tammy A. Meyer, age 61 of Big Lake, died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the U of M Hospital in Minneapolis after a short battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Darlene (Hughes) Meyer and brother Dan. She is survived by her children, Mike (Mike) Paradise of St. Paul; Joe (Michelle) Paradise of Elk River; Heather (Dan) Wellberg of Big Lake; Amanda (Kenny) Volna of Big Lake; siblings, Ed (Hilary) Meyer of Mpls; Ken (Linda) Meyer of Buffalo; Nancy (Bill) Andresen of Zimmerman; Steve Meyer of Elk River; Sue (Gary) Frieler of Centerville; and 9 grandchildren.

Tammy worked for Medtronic for 32 years as a quality controller. She loved her family, especially her grandkids. She was an amazing mother, who looked out for and would do anything for anyone. She was kind and compassionate, independent, spunky and sassy. She and her significant other, Larry Heise loved to travel and was able to get to 36 states in the last 3 years. She also loved her flowers and was able to spend time in her garden.

Memorial services will be 6pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake. Visitation will start after 4pm Tuesday at the funeral home in Big Lake.