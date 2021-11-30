Tall Ships Festival Moving to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS -- Next summer's Tall Ships Festival is headed 20 miles up the North Shore from Duluth to Two Harbors.

Duluth has hosted the popular event five times, but sea wall construction and other activities required a venue change in 2022.

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson says people tell him they're "absolutely excited" and can't believe the community is getting a festival of this size -- but the mayor indicates Two Harbors, as the starting line for Grandma's Marathon...

"We're not totally strangers to big events and starting events in our community.... We know I think the team that we've put together is gonna do a great job in making this a very successful event."

A record 12 historic ships will dock in Two Harbors from August 4th through the 7th.

Events include onboard tours, day-sails and a grand parade. Tickets went on sale Friday.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

