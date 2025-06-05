Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is June 6th Through June 8th

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There's another Take a Kid Fishing Weekend ahead.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows adults to fish without a license this Friday through Sunday as long as they take a child 15-years-old or younger along with them.

Kids who are 15 or younger never need a license, but must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations.

The DNR says Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is one of many outdoor activities people can do during June, which is Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota.

To learn more or for more resources, find the Take a Kid Fishing webpage.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale