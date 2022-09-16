Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.

The Governor said this deal will strengthen ties between Taiwan and Minnesota.

Taiwan is a key trading partner with Minnesota, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on our relationship. Strong trade relationships will help Minnesota companies and producers increase their exports, strengthen our economy, and expand economic opportunities across our state.

This month, Governor Walz announced the total value of Minnesota manufactured, agricultural and mining goods was valued at $6.7 billion. Minnesota exports are reported to have grown 12% in the last year.