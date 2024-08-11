Table Talk Gets Sophisticated

Saturday on Table Talk, William Pankratz from Games By James started off filling us in on what was new in the store. Williams says they have started to get in some GenCon releases like Gnome Hollow, Cities, and Dungeon Cart.

We were joined by Jeremy, Ethan, and Matt co-founders of Sophisticated Cerberus Games out of Minneapolis, They were on hand to discuss their latest game on Kickstarter titled Sprocketforge designed by Ananda Guneratne, who is also from Minneapolis. Sprocketforge is an engine-building game for 1-5 players that takes about 90 minutes. It has some interlocking gears that you move on each turn to unlock different things. Jeremy said they met Ananda at a convention and the table presence of Sprocketforge drew them to it.

Matt said in addition to the gears, the other thing everyone likes is players get to do something on everyone's turn. Once a player picks an action everyone else gets to choose a secondary action/ability. He said the exhaust mechanic is an additional feature people who have played the game like. You have until August 15th to back Sprocketforge on Kickstarter.

We also talked about their first game The Stifling Dark. Stifling Dark was designed by Jeremy, Ethan, and Matt and is a one-versus-many hidden movement, horror game. They said Stifling Dark is nick-named the flashlight game because of the acrylic pieces players use to track line of sight.

Table Talk learned about Sophisticated Cerberus's next game too titled "The Final Straw." Jeremy, Ethan, and Matt say in it you are different animal factions and you have cards you use to create barriers to keep others from knocking your base down. The game uses unique cards bent with a 45-degree crease in them to create the barriers. You can click on this link for "The Final Straw" to be notified when it launches on Kickstarter.

We closed out the show by talking to the Sophisticated Cerberus team about the history of their company and what games they were playing now that they were really enjoying. Jeremy, Ethan, and Matt said they would join us again in the Spring when "The Final Straw" gets closer to launching. Join us for Table Talk on Saturday 8/24 at 8:10 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON.

