Table Talk Brawls With Some New Crowdfunding Games

We had another fun week on Table Talk, where we discussed new games coming up on crowdfunding. First, game expert, William Pankratz from Games By James told us about some new things at the store like "Lord of the Rings Duel for Middle Earth, the new roll and write editions of "Cascadia," "The Gang," and "Jekyll & Hyde vs. Scotland Yard." William says he was really excited about "The Gang" a co-op, Texas Holdem' game, and "Jekyll & Hyde" a new take on trick-taking. We also talked about the new St. Paul Monopoly Edition coming out in 2025, you can check out my story about it for more information.

Then it was time to get into some really cool upcoming crowdsurfing games. First, we discussed "Final Titan" by Nerdllab games coming to Gamedfound. "Final Titan" is a deck-battling game where you draft heroes for your team and then do battle. The art work is amazing and it is designed by Richard Garfield (Robo Rally, King of Tokyo, Keyforge, The Hunger) and Christain Kudahl (Endeavor Deep Sea, Speakeasy, Courtesans).

We moved on to another game coming on Gamefound called "Vestiage." It is a reboot, of sorts, of the game "Vindication" by Orange Nebula Games. "Vestiage" is essentially the same game as "Vindication" but set in a space theme, and it looks like they have streamed lined some mechanics but overall it plays the same. I own "Vindication" and it is a really fun game with a unique cube resource mechanism.

Another game we talked about was set in the H.P. Lovecraft world called "Rise of Myths – Cthulu" by Synergic games launching on Gamefound in February. "Rise of Myths" is for 1-3 players and is either played solo or co-op. Think "Arkham Horror" but as a deckbuilder on this one. What art that is out there looks great and it looks/sounds like it will be pretty good.

The above are just a few of the games we discussed. Tune into Table Talk every other Saturday at 8:10 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON to catch the entire show. Our next show is on October 19th and we will have Jody Henning will join us. She is a graphic designer/artist who has done the art for "Flapjacks plus Sasquatches" and many many more.

