Sylvia Klimstra, 89, Waite Park

March 27, 1931 - November 21, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Sylvia Klimstra who passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 of natural causes at Sterling Park Senior Living in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sylvia was born on March 27, 1931 in Kingston. She was a longtime resident of Litchfield and Plymouth. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her hands touched so many while being a Nurse Aid, a job she truly loved. Those wonderful hands also showed us how to bake pies, rosettes, and lefsa. She was artistic, loved drawing, and creating. Most of all, she loved her God. We will miss her smile, giggle, and joy of going to the casino.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Debra Steadman, Gerry Klimstra, Sharon (Butch) Taylor, and Mary (Ron) Schroeder; brother, Willard Calander; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 50 plus years, William Klimstra; and sister, Rosella Karger.