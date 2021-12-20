Sylvia “Becky” Hall, 84, New Brighton

May 17, 1937 - December 18, 2021

Becky Hall passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 18, 2021, at the Benedictine Living Community in New Brighton, MN. A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 28, 2021, at the Evangelical Free Church in Princeton with burial in the Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin Township. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the service will be private.

Sylvia Rebecca (Painter) Hall was born on May 17, 1937, to John Claude and Alice Elizabeth (Cash) Painter in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She graduated from Spartanburg High School and went on to work for General Motors in Washington D.C. where she met the love of her life, Jesse Hall. They were joined together in marriage on August 6, 1960, and raised their two children in Zimmerman, MN. Even though she lived in Minnesota for more than 50 years, you could detect a hint of a southern drawl when she spoke.

Becky was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a devout Christian who loved her church and her community and who enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the church choir. While she held many roles in her lifetime, her most treasured was that as a Mom and Grandma. Christmas-time was her favorite time of year, as she loved baking, decorations, gift giving, Christmas carols and spending precious time with family. Becky’s other favorite activities included playing the piano, singing, traveling, camping, and shopping. She hosted huge multi-family garage sales twice a year for many years. She had many repeat customers, and it brought her joy to know that they kept on the lookout for her signs every spring and fall!

Becky is survived by her children, Scott (Janeal) Hall of Fayetteville, GA and Shannon (Tim) Madden of New Brighton; grandchildren, Alexa, Spencer, and Trevor Hall and Cosi and Luke Madden.

Becky was greeted in heaven by her loving husband; her parents; her sister, Mary Langston; and her brother, Floyd Painter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Princeton Evangelical Free Church music or youth ministry programs in her name.