‘Swing Into Summer’ Brings Music, Fun In Sartell Tuesday Nights

SARTELL -- Enjoy a night of music, family and fun in Sartell Tuesday.

Sartell Community Ed in conjunction with Everything Sartell and the Sartell Chamber is hosting a Swing Into Summer event at the Sartell Community Center.

Every Tuesday this month you can listen to live music, play some mini golf, take a stroll around the lake or stop by the Mr. Twisty and Adventure Coffee trucks.

Music lineup inlcudes:

- Nathan's Old Time Band (June 8th)

- Camille (June 15th)

- Honey Tree (June 22nd)

- Dave Lumley (June 29)

This is first night of the four week event. The Swing Into Summer Event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.