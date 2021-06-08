‘Swing Into Summer’ Brings Music, Fun In Sartell Tuesday Nights
SARTELL -- Enjoy a night of music, family and fun in Sartell Tuesday.
Sartell Community Ed in conjunction with Everything Sartell and the Sartell Chamber is hosting a Swing Into Summer event at the Sartell Community Center.
Every Tuesday this month you can listen to live music, play some mini golf, take a stroll around the lake or stop by the Mr. Twisty and Adventure Coffee trucks.
Music lineup inlcudes:
- Nathan's Old Time Band (June 8th)
- Camille (June 15th)
- Honey Tree (June 22nd)
- Dave Lumley (June 29)
This is first night of the four week event. The Swing Into Summer Event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.